Chelsea star Diego Costa opens up about his future

London, May 9: Chelsea star Diego Costa has opened up about his probable exit and suggested that he will decide his own future amid rumours of moving to China.

The Chelsea top scorer who has a contract until June 2019 has previously stated that he is not happy with his life at London and after scoring in their 3-0 victory against Middlesborough last night, the attacker celebrated his goal with a wave to the fans, fuelling the speculation over his future more.

He was also heavily linked with a move away from the club in January and Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian offered him an escape route.

However, the deal then broke off but Tianjin have reportedly again made a huge offer of £75m with a contract worth £650,000-a-week after tax to lure him away.

In a recent interview, the 28-year-old has revealed that the Far East may not be his next address and he will not be sold to a club he does not want to join, leaving his door open for all the European clubs.

Costa told the South American TV channel DIRECTVSports: “I am the owner of my future and it does not mean that I am going to China.”

The Spanish forward was previously keen to leave Chelsea to rejoin Atletico Madrid for personal reasons ahead of the 2016-17 season, but a move to the Spanish capital never materialised.

Now both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-German are reportedly monitoring the situation of the striker, however, it is nearly impossible for both the clubs to match the same financial offer as of Tianjin's.

Costa has been a key figure for Chelsea's success this season and inspired the Blues side to the verge of winning the league title, scoring 20 goals in 33 EPL matches so far.

The Chelsea side now only require a win at West Bromwich Albion away on Friday (May 12) evening which will secure their title.

OneIndia News