Chelsea star breaks ankle, set to be sidelined for three months

London, June 6: Chelsea star Eden Hazard is set to miss the start of the new season and expects to be sidelined for around three months after breaking his ankle during practice with Belgium.

The 26-year-0ld sustained the injury during a training session while on international duty with Belgium on Sunday (June 4).

He returned to Cobham to be examined by Chelsea's medical staff, who suggested that an operation was needed.

“Hazard broke a bone in his lower ankle, luckily not his shin,” the Belgium team doctor, Kris Van Crombrugge, said.

“Ligaments usually get torn with this kind of injury, but on the scan, we saw minimal ligament damage. It’s very limited, which means his recovery will be smooth.

"It will be fine, for the full 100%. In three months he should be fully recovered. Eden knows that is very realistic.

"He remains optimistic, even after this injury. He will return as a top player: in three months he will play again with a perfect ankle.”

The Chelsea attacker later on Monday (June 5) afternoon went on a surgery on that broken ankle and made sure he won't be available for Belgium's qualifying matches against Estonia and Gibraltar.

He will also miss the club's preseason which includes fixtures in China and Singapore and the start of the 2017-18 EPL season with Chelsea.

The Chelsea attacker who still has two years left on his contract is attracting interests from Real Madrid however, the Blues are also eager to tie him up with a new contract worth £300,000-a-week deal to stay at the club.

When asked about the situation the player suggested he would love to play for Real Madrid however, refused to give any concrete answer regarding the matter and suggested he is happy at Chelsea right now.

Hazard said: “Of course I would consider it if Madrid made an offer. I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

“I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League.

“I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen. I have not met the board yet to discuss a new deal.”

Hazard had been linked with Real Madrid for last one year but the three-month lay-off could now end of the Spanish club's interest in the Belgian for this season.

