Chelsea set to sign Real Madrid's Danilo

London, July 18: Premier League holders Chelsea are close to completing a deal to sign Danilo from Spanish and European champions Real Madrid with the deal likely to happen soon according to reports from the English media.

The 26-year-old moved to the Spanish capital in 2015 and has struggled to get regular playing time under his belt, managing just 24 appearances in all competitions.

The Brazilian is competing with Dani Carvajal and Nacho for a place in the starting lineup at Real Madrid and the club are looking to cash in on him.

The Blues want increased competition at the full-back positions and have been struggling to reach an agreement with Juventus over left-back Alex Sandro but Conte is now looking to add options at the right-back position.

Danilo has been pushed out of the Madrid starting line-up by the consistency of Spain right-back Dani Carvajal and is now looking for regular playing time and could prove to be an upgrade on Chelsea right wing-back Victor Moses who did a decent job last season.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian international could also be used as an option at left wing-back. Danilo did not play a lot of football for the Los Blancos in the recently concluded season and will be available for around €30m as Madrid are looking to recoup the money spent on him two years ago.

Danilo has plenty of experience in his locker and Conte is a long-admirer of the player from his Porto days and the two could finally work together at Stamford Bridge.

Considering the kind of adventurous full-back Danilo is, he could prove to be a very solid signing for Chelsea who play three at the back. Danilo will get the freedom to operate as a wing-back and make the best out of his natural attacking instinct.

With Champions League football on the horizon, Chelsea need a deep squad and at the moment, they are short of options at the right wing-back position where Victor Moses is the only option who is naturally a winger.

