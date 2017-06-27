Chelsea set to make Juventus' Alex Sandro the most expensive defender

London, June 27: Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing a staggering £61 million deal for Brazilian Alex Sandro with Juventus which would make the full-back the most expensive defender in the world.

All leagues special site

According to Calciomercato, Sandro has recently turned down a new contract from the Bianconeri and now is keen on a move to the London side.

Juventus have reportedly set a £60 million valuation for the defender and the Blues have apparently nodded yes to break their club-record fee to land the Brazilian.

Juventus had previously intimated that they were reluctant to part ways with their full-back, with CEO Beppe Marotta stating: "A substantial offer has arrived. We have no intention of selling anyone, but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go because we don’t keep anyone against their will. But at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave."

An initial offer of £45m from Chelsea for the Brazilian defender was turned down by the Italian Champions earlier, However, it is now understood that the newly improved bid of £60m has changed the Old Lady’s mind.

Antonio Conte has reportedly made the left-fullback as his top target this summer as the Premier League giants eager to add four solid fullbacks at their disposal to challenge both the Premier League and Champions League.

The 26-year-old joined Juventus from FC Porto in 2015 for £22.8 million and since then has established himself as one of the world's best in his position. The defender has helped his team to win two leagues in the consecutive years.

Should Sandro arrive at the Stamford Bridge, he could well be the first choice wing-back ahead of Marcos Alonso in Chelsea's 3-4-3 system but the two would surely give Conte plenty of options and depth.

£60m is an extraordinary amount of money for a 26-year-old defensive player, however, the Brazilian is one of the best-attacking wing-backs in the world and his playing style suits Conte's method which could prove to be a bargain in the current market if he performs according to his standard at the club.

OneIndia News