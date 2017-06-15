Chelsea in pole position to sign Real Madrid star

London, June 15: Real Madrid have enjoyed a great season both domestically and also in Europe having won the La Liga title and also managing to retain their Champions League crown.

However, they still have a number of unsettled stars at the club and Colombia international James Rodriguez is the biggest name among them.

A number of big clubs in Europe have registered their interest in the 25-year-old but Real Madrid believe that Chelsea are the frontrunners for his signature.

The Colombia international’s stock has diminished every year since his £70 million move from Monaco in the summer of 2014 and he only made 20 starts in all competitions last season. It is as clear as daylight that he is unwanted by Zidane and needs a move to resurrect his career.

His fate was effectively sealed when he was left out of Zinedine Zidane’s squad for the Champions League final earlier this month, after which Rodriguez appeared to snub his manager during the post-match celebrations.

A host of heavyweight European clubs are said to be monitoring the gifted playmaker’s situation but Marca reports that the Spanish champions, who are still waiting for any official bid, feel Chelsea’s interest is the most genuine.

Real Madrid have a long-time admiration for Chelsea star Eden Hazard and a swap deal cannot be put off the table.

Meanwhile, the English media are claiming strongly that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is desperate to add Rodriguez to his EPL winning side.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich also remain interested in the Colombian international but Bayern are yet to make an offer while Inter Milan have seen their first bid rejected by Zidane.

James Rodriguez promises to be a great signing for the Blues if Conte can seal the deal regardless of Eden Hazard being involved in the deal.

He can light up a game on his own with his excellent creativity, vision and goal-scoring skills and is a proven player in Europe as well.

OneIndia News