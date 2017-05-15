Chelsea looking to sell Michy Batshuayi as they target EPL star

London, May 15: It was a historic moment for Antonio Conte’s Chelsea when Michy Batshuayi, off the bench, scored the title-winning goal for the Blues on Friday against West Bromwich Albion.

All leagues special site

It was only the second Premier League goal for the Belgian forward since joining Chelsea for £33million from Marseille last summer and the 23-year-old is yet to start a league game for the club.

Despite becoming the unlikely but timely hero of Chelsea, Batshuayi faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and it is believed that he could be sold in the summer to fund the signing of his compatriot Romelu Lukaku.

With the title now confirmed, Batshuayi and captain John Terry, who is leaving Chelsea at the end of the season, could be given a chance in one of the final two EPL games of the season against Watford on Monday (May 15) night and Sunderland on the final day.

West Ham United, who wanted to sign Batshuayi 12 months ago, are interested in the Belgian, along with his former club Marseille and Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.

Chelsea, however, are yet to make a firm decision on the future of Batshuayi. It is believed that he will be kept until Antonio Conte lands his priority targets those are Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata.

Despite signing the Belgian for a huge fee last summer, Conte never seemed to trust the young striker even though the former Marseille star made a mark whenever he was given an opportunity.

Batshuayi has appeared 25 times in all competitions for Chelsea this season although most of that has been from the bench.

From just 588 minutes of first-team football, he has found the back of the net 6 times while setting up 3 assists which are definitely good figures for a forward. He should find it hard to find suitors for himself in the summer.

OneIndia News