Chelsea legend John Terry joins Championship side Aston Villa

London, July 4: Chelsea legend and one of the greatest defenders of English football, John Terry has surprisingly opted to join Championship Side Aston Villa for the upcoming season.

The former England International called time on his 22-year bond with the Stamford Bridge side this summer when his contract expired.

He reportedly has signed a one-year contract, including an option of a bonus of around £4 million if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Terry is also said to have offers from MLS, China as well as top European clubs like Galatasaray, West Brom, Swansea, however, opted to join Villa Park after extensive talks with their manager Steve Bruce.

“I am delighted to join Aston Villa," he told the club's official website.

“It’s a club I have admired from afar for many years – there are fantastic facilities at Bodymoor Heath, Villa Park is one of the finest stadiums in the country and there’s a good group of players here, with an experienced and successful manager in Steve Bruce.

“I can’t wait to get started now and look to help the squad achieve something special this season.”

Villa, which finished 13th in the League Championship last season, is targeting promotion back to the top division after relegation in 2016 and the manager Steve Bruce welcomed the move saying he is keen to make Terry their main man for inspiring the team.

“It has to be the biggest signing of my career,” said Bruce. “It’s not often you get a player of John’s calibre to play for you. A lot of the younger players will look up to him and it can only be a good thing for the dressing room.”

Terry made more than 700 appearances for Chelsea — most of them as captain, scoring 65 goals. He also won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League with them and was also included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI for five consecutive seasons from 2005 to 2009 as well as was a part of the UEFA team of the year in 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

