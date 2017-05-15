Chelsea eying two AS Roma stars this summer

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte sent his Chelsea scouts to watch two Roma stars Antonio Rudiger and Radja Nainggolan on Sunday night as Roma beat Juventus 3-1 at home.

Both the players was phenomenal against the league leaders and helped the team to become just the fourth Serie A side to beat Juventus in the league this season.

Nainggolan scored the third goal of the match and assisted the second whereas Rudiger was composed in defence to edge past his team.

The Roma stars are said to be at the top of Antonio Conte’s wishlist this summer and reportedly Chelsea are plotting a £70 million raid on the both players. Both Nainggolan and Rudiger are contracted to Roma until 2020.

Conte tried to lure Nainggolan last Summer, however, the Blues couldn't match Roma's £32m asking price then.

And now Conte is reportedly again trying to bring the player at Stamford Bridge after their league victory and Boss Antonio Conte is said to have been handed significant funds to bring the player on the board.

Conte reportedly also identified another Roma player Antonio Rudiger as another probable option in the defence and with John Terry ending his agreement with Chelsea this coming summer, the German defender may fit the bill.

The 24-year-old defender has been impressive this season since joining from Stuttgart in the Bundesliga last summer and helped Roma to keep 18 clean sheets in all competitions.

Midfielder Nainggolan is also at the top of his form this season and has scored 10 goals and provided two assists from his midfield role.

Conte has already made it clear that he wants to add more strength to his side come the summer and Should the star Striker Diego Costa leaves, the Italian could bring former Chelsea player Romelu Lukaku as his replacement.

Timoeu Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Virgil Van Dijk are also linked with the Blues for a Summer transfer.

OneIndia News