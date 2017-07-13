Chelsea enter the race for in-demand Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

London, July 13: Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £70 million, according to reports in England and Germany.

It was understood that AC Milan are already in talks with Dortmund over a deal for Aubameyang, while Paris Saint Germain are also interested in the Bundesliga hotshot but Chelsea are looking increasingly likely as the Gobon international’s destination.

The Blues missed out on the signing of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United and have now turned their attentions to other targets, including Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season having told Diego Costa that he is surplus to his requirements.

With Lukaku choosing Manchester United over Chelsea and Morata unlikely to move, Aubameyang has become Conte’s biggest priority this moment.

Aubameyang started his career at Milan, but never made a first-team appearance for the club, spending most of his time on loan away from San Siro.

The Gabon international, who scored 42 goals for club and country last season, has also received offers from the Chinese Super League, including Tianjin Quanjian.

But any CSL club attempting to secure a deal for Aubameyang face a race against time with the Chinese transfer window coming to a close on Friday (July 14).

The 28-year-old joined Dortmund from Saint-Etienne in 2013 when Jurgen Klopp was in charge of the Yellow and the Black and has been a sensation eversince.

The Gabonese international has scored 85 Bundesliga goals in 128 appearances for the BVB and has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke and Swansea's Fernando Llorente have also been discussed as back-up options at centre-forward while reports in Italy say they have revived an interest in Torino's £88 million rated Andrea Belotti.

