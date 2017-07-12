Chelsea closing in on Real Madrid's Danilo

London, July 12: Premier League holders Chelsea have held further talks with Real Madrid over the prospect of signing full-back Danilo.

The Blues want increased competition at the full-back positions and have been struggling to reach accord with Juventus over left-back Alex Sandro but Conte is now looking to add options at the right-back position.

Danilo, a £26m signing from Porto in 2015, has been pushed out of the Madrid starting line-up by the consistency of Spain right-back Dani Carvajal and is now looking for regular playing time and could prove to be an upgrade on Chelsea right wing-back Victor Moses.

At the same time, the Brazilian international could be used as an option at left wing-back.

Danilo did not play a lot of football for the Los Blancos in the recently concluded season and will be available for around €30m as Madrid are looking to recoup the money spent on him two years back.

Danilo has fallen down the pecking order at his current club after the impressive performances of Dani Carvajal and is poised to leave the club.

Considering how attacking-minded and adventurous Danilo is, he could prove to be a very solid signing for Chelsea who play three at the back. Danilo will get the freedom to operate as a wing-back and make the best out of his natural attacking instinct.

With Champions League football on the horizon, Chelsea need a deep squad and at the moment, they are short of options at the right wing-back position where Victor Moses is the only option who is naturally a winger.

Juventus have also expressed interest in Danilo but their signing of Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich will put paid to a deal as they can only sign one non-EU national which means Chelsea have lesser competition to bring their man.

