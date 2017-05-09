Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confident of landing long-term target

London, May 9: Chelsea are on the verge of being crowned as the EPL champions this season with Antonio Conte doing a wonderful job in his maiden season in England.

While most foreign managers find it so hard to find the winning formula in the Premier League, Conte winning the title in his debut season certainly is more than a commendable job.

However, Chelsea’s absence in Europe has helped the Blues this season as they could focus wholly on the league but the next season will be different and Conte is carefully planning his squad accordingly so that the Blues do well both domestically and in UCL too.

The former Juventus and Italy boss is extremely confident that he can land one of his primary targets Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo in the summer.

The Daily Mirror reported that Conte is increasingly confident that the Blues can seal a £20million deal for Berardi despite his former employers Juventus having a buy-back clause of £15m for the forward.

Berardi is just 22 and is a versatile attacker who can play either as a number nine or on either flank as well as the secondary striker. He has his best years ahead of him and could be a big player for Chelsea in coming years.

Conte knows Italian players inside out from his time in Serie A and as the manager of Italy and he was the one who called Berardi to the national team when he was in charge of the Azzurri. Unfortunately, Berardi missed the Euro 2016 due to a late injury.

Juventus are believed to be interested in Berardi as well and they can do that for just £15m due to their buy-back clause but Berardi will know that his chances of first-team football are more at Stamford Bridge rather than at Juventus which gives Chelsea the upper hand.

OneIndia News