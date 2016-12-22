Chapecoense handed Copa Sudamericana trophy

Bengaluru, Dec 22: On an emotional Wednesday evening, December 21, Brazilian side Chapecoense FC were handed over Copa Sudamericana 2016 trophy.

On a dreadful morning of November 29, An airplane carrying traveling Chapecoense football side crashed near Colombia due to air turbulence.

The Brazilian club were traveling to Colombia to play the final of Copa Sudamericana 2016 and were scheduled to face local side Atletico Nacional.

Unfortunately, the Chapecoense team never reached their destination due to this heart-wrenching incident.

Atletico Nacional earlier had requested the South American football body to hand over the title to Chapecoense.

Thus, as per plans, the trophy was handed over to the Brazilian club during the draw for the 2017 Copa Libertadores.

Chapecoense president De Nes Filho accepted the trophy and said: "I would like to thank everyone, all the nations.

"But let me, in a very special way, a very tender and grateful way, on behalf of our club, Chape, to share the trophy we just received with the one who gave us this possibility, with their gesture of humanity and respect. Of dignity and demonstration of kindness."

De Nes Filho ushered utmost praise for the fellow finalists Atletico Nacional.

A tribute video to the players who expired in the airplane crash was shown, celebrating the club's dream run to the final of the tournament.

OneIndia News