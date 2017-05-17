Carles Puyol hopes Lionel Messi wins silverware with Argentina

New Delhi, May 17: Former FC Barcelona captain and an integral member of Spain World Cup winning side in 2010, Carles Puyol is here in India to launch the tickets sale of FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Spanish legend reached New Delhi on Monday (May 15) and in the evening he launched the tickets sale process in the presence of several dignitaries.

On Tuesday (May 16) he conducted a Facebook Live session where interacted with the fans and spoke on several topics including his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Speaking on Messi, the centre-back said: "The one thing about Messi is that he keeps improving and he has been consistent for 10 years, he keeps getting better and that's because he has the drive, the passion.

"I hope Messi wins something with his national team and not only with his club, then he would have won everything with everyone."

Lionel Messi thrice came close to win international tournaments. In 2014 Argentina lost to Germany in the World Cup finals and in 2015 and 2016 they lost to Chile in the Copa America finals.

When the topic is Messi, it is inevitable that the name of rival Cristiano Ronaldo will obviously come up along with a comparison of who is better.

Speaking on that, Puyol said: "For me the best is Messi, I have played with him. Messi has given me a lot of joy.

"I would say both are great players, their competition is very intense and it helps them to keep getting better, and not get complacent. Cristiano is one of the greatest in football history, but Messi is better."

On India hosting a tournament like the U-17 World Cup, he opined: "It's a great step forward hosting the U-17 World Cup. This is where the future stars start their development process.

"India is like a young football country in that sense but it has been going growing rapidly. Indian fans are passionate and I am sure that the World Cup will generate something much, much bigger in India and then more people will get introduced to the game."

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is scheduled to kick-off on October 6 and will go on till October 28.

OneIndia News