Bundesliga game week 18: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Bundesliga game week 18 kicked off last night, January 28, with Eintracht beating Schalke 1-0 at the Veltins Arena.

Bayern Munich picked up yet another hard fought win over Werder Bremen to remain at the top of the table.

Arjen Robben and David Alaba scored for Bayern Munich in the first half. Max Kruse pulled one back for the hosts at the beginning of the second half.

In other important matches, Borussia Monchengladbach defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in a nail bitting match.

Second-placed RB Leipzig continued their fine run of form as they beat Hoffenheim 2-1.

The biggest win of the day was scalped by FC Koln who thrashed Darmstadt 6-1.

Here are all the results from Day 1 of game week 18

Schalke 0-1 Eintracht

Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig 2-1 Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg 1-2 Augsburg

Ingolstadt 3-1 Hamburger

Darmstadt 6-1 FC Koln

Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

