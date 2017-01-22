Bundesliga game week 17: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 22: After a month-long break, football action is back in Germany and the game week 17 kicked off last evening, January 21.
League leaders Bayern Munich started the game week with a comfortable 2-1 win over SC Freiburg. Freiburg had scored the opening goal but a Robert Lewandowski brace sealed the win for the league giants.
In other important ties, Borussia Dortmund sealed a much-need win over Werder Bremen and Rb Leipzig defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.
Bayern are at the top of the table followed Leipzig who have 3 points less than the leaders. A win this week takes Dortmund to the fourth position.
Here are all the results from Day 1 of game week 17
Sc Freiburg 1-2 Bayern Munich
Wolfsburg 1-0 Hamburger
Schalke 1-0 Ingolstadt
Werder Bremen 0-1 Dortmund
Darmstadt 0-0 Monchengladbach
Augsburg 0-2 Hoffenheim
Leipzig 3-0 Eintracht
January 22, Sunday
Bayer Leverkusen Vs Hertha Berlin
Mainz Vs FC Koln
OneIndia News