Bundesliga game week 17: Roundup and results

Bengaluru, Jan 22: After a month-long break, football action is back in Germany and the game week 17 kicked off last evening, January 21.

All leagues special site

League leaders Bayern Munich started the game week with a comfortable 2-1 win over SC Freiburg. Freiburg had scored the opening goal but a Robert Lewandowski brace sealed the win for the league giants.

In other important ties, Borussia Dortmund sealed a much-need win over Werder Bremen and Rb Leipzig defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

Bayern are at the top of the table followed Leipzig who have 3 points less than the leaders. A win this week takes Dortmund to the fourth position.

Here are all the results from Day 1 of game week 17

Sc Freiburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

Wolfsburg 1-0 Hamburger

Schalke 1-0 Ingolstadt

Werder Bremen 0-1 Dortmund

Darmstadt 0-0 Monchengladbach

Augsburg 0-2 Hoffenheim

Leipzig 3-0 Eintracht

January 22, Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Hertha Berlin

Mainz Vs FC Koln

OneIndia News