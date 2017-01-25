Bundesliga 2016/17: Schedule for game week 18

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Bundesliga game week 18 kicks of this Saturday with 6th placed Eintracht traveling away to take on 10th placed Eintracht.

All leagues special site

On the same day, Bayern Munich face Werder Bremen in the headlining match of the game week. Bayern are at the top of the league table but are only leading by 3 points. So they cannot take a single match lightly.

In other important matches on Saturday, January 28, second-placed RB Leipzig take on third-placed Hoffenheim.

On Sunday, January 29, Borussia Dortmund face Mainz 05. A win against Mainz would take them to third place provided Hoffenheim does not win against Leipzig.

Here are all the matches from game week 18

January 28, Saturday

Schalke 04 Vs Eintracht - 1:00 AM (IST)

Werder Bremen Vs Bayern Munich - 8:00 PM (IST)

RB Leipzig Vs Hoffenheim - 8:00 PM (IST)

Wolfsburg Vs Augsburg - 8:00 PM (IST)

Ingolstadt Vs Hamburger - 8:00 PM (IST)

Darmstadt vs FC Koln - 8:00 PM (IST)

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Monchengladbach - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 29, Sunday

SC Freiburg Vs Hertha BSC - 8:00 PM (IST)

Mainz Vs Dortmund - 10:00 PM (IST)

OneIndia News