Bundesliga 2016-17: Schedule of game week 17

Bengaluru, Jan 5: After a fortnight's gap during the festive season, Bundesliga is back in action this weekend. Game week 17 kicks off with league leaders and giants Bayern Munich taking on SC Freiburg.

All leagues special site

Bayern Munich have a comfortable 3 points lead over RB Leipzig at the top of the table. Carlo Ancelotti's team does not have any serious injury crisis. Bayern will be eyeing full three points.

Borussia Dortmund face Werder Bremen on Saturday, January 7. It is a must win game for Thomas Tuchel's side who have had a rough journey so far in the season. Dortmund are sixth in the league at the moment.

RB Leipzig, who have been the surprise package this season, take on Eintracht Frankfurt. A win would keep them in close proximity with leaders Bayern Munich.

Here are all the matches from game week 17

January 7, Saturday

SC Freiburg Vs Bayern Munich - 1:00 AM (IST)

Wolfsburg Vs Hamburger - 8:00 PM (IST)

Schalke Vs Ingolstadt - 8:00 PM (IST)

Werder Bremen Vs Borussia Dortmund - 8:00 PM (IST)

Darmstadt Vs Borussia Monchengladbach - 8:00 PM (IST)

FC Augsburg Vs Hoffenheim - 8:00 PM (IST)

RB Leipzig Vs Eintracht Frankfurt - 11:00 PM (IST)

January 8, Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Hertha BSC - 8:00 PM (IST)

Mainz 05 Vs FC Koln - 10:00 PM (IST)

OneIndia News