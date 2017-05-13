Brazilian superstar Neymar threatens to leave FC Barcelona

Barcelona, May 13: Despite being one of the biggest forces in world football and the dream destination for most footballers in the world, FC Barcelona might not be able to hold onto one of their most prized assets, Neymar.

All football leagues special site

The Brazilian international, who is among the global superstars of the game, has been consistently linked with a move away from Camp Nou in recent months and latest developments could add further fuel to that.

According to Spanish media, the 25-year-old has threatened to leave the Catalan giants after a heated training ground bust-up.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique’s assistant Juan Carlos Unzue is believed to be involved in the row with the coveted forward.

Unzue reportedly questioned the Brazilian’s focus during a session last week and used Ronaldinho as an example of a player who had plenty of talent but his performances suffered due to his poor lifestyle off the pitch.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar was furious with the comparison and said "if he stays, I'm leaving," referring to the idea of Unzue succeeding Luis Enrique at Barcelona’s head coach at the end of the season.

Unzue is one of the outside candidates of replacing Luis Enrique in the summer as the head coach of Barcelona and Neymar’s row with him in such circumstances will only be a good piece of news for Manchester United who are the Brazilian’s biggest admirers and are one of the very few sides who can afford his transfer fee.

It's understood that United are willing to trigger the Brazil international's €200 million (£169m) release clause and Neymar is also interested in the prospect of being the biggest star of the Red Devils.

Even though Neymar shares a brilliant relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he is believed to be not happy enough with the lack of limelight he gets and a move to the Theatre of Dreams could certainly change that.

OneIndia News