Both ISL wins special, says ATK co-owner Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata, Dec 19: Atletico de Kolkata co-owner Sourav Ganguly on Monday said both the Indian Super League (ISL) title triumphs are special to him.

All leagues special site; ATK beat Kerala Blasters to win ISL 2016

ATK on Sunday won their second crown in the span of three years beating Kerala Blasters 4-3 on penalties after the teams could not be separated at the normal time with the score reading 1-1.

"Both the wins are special," Ganguly, who was in Kochi on Sunday for the summit clash, told reporters here.

"Congratulations to the boys. They have shown great determination to come from behind and win the match," Ganguly said, adding that at one point he thought the final was over for them 'looking at the sea of yellow' in the stands.

"At one point when we were trailing by a goal, I was wondering looking at the sea of yellow that the match may be over."

It was jam-packed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the final as part of the stadium filled two hours before kick-off. At the end it was heartbreak for the locals as Kerala lost in penalties.

IANS