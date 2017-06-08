Borussia Dortmund sign Freiburg Winger Maximilian Phillip for €22.5 million

Bengaluru, June 8: Borussia Dortmund have signed German youngster Maximilian Philipp from Bundesliga rivals Freiburg for a fee believed to be €22.5 million.

All leagues special site

Philipp currently in the German u21 side missed the training on Monday and travelled to Dortmund to sign his contract and take a medical.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga side and became the first signing of the newly appointed manager Peter Bosz.

Other Clubs like RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly also in the line for Philipp’s services, but it is Dortmund who finally won the race to sign the talent.

"BVB are one of the biggest clubs worldwide," Philipp told the club's official website. "It's an honour for me to be able to play here. I believe that at 23 I am old enough to dare to take this step. I want to continue my development at Dortmund."

The winger has also suggested that he is looking forward to playing in front of the "Yellow Wall" and ready for the fans support.

"It's angst-inducing for opponents," he said. "I am looking forward to playing for them and getting pushed by them."

It is believed that the 23-yea-old is been bought to replace Marco Rues as the 28-year-old is currently recovering from the cruciate ligament injury that will rule him out until at least October.

After the signatures of defenders Omer Toprak from Bayer Leverkusen and Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris Saint-Germain, along with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mo Dahoud, Phillip became Dortmund's fourth major summer signing.

The 23-year-old attacker played a key role in Freiburg’s success last season just after the team made a spectacular return to the top flight.

He helped his team to finish Seventh last season and achieve a spot in the Europa League, in just their first year back in the top division. Phillip scored nine goals and set up a further three in this term to address his impression.

OneIndia News