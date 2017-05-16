Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl suffers broken ankle

Dortmund, May 16: Borussia Dortmund player Julian Weigl will be sidelined for the next three to four months after suffering a broken ankle in their 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

The Bundesliga side confirmed the midfielder's injury on Twitter saying: "Julian Weigl has unfortunately fractured his ankle and will be unavailable for three to four months. Get well soon!"

The German midfielder in the 20th minute landed awkwardly after a collision with Philipp Max. The footage showed that his foot got trapped in the grass and clasped back which cause the mishap and as soon as the incident occur the midfielder called for medical attention. The 21-year-old Germany international later had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Weigl has been one of the regular midfield starters for Tuchel's side this season and in a good run of form for last two seasons since joining from second-division 1860 Munich in 2015.

The defensive midfielder has starred in 39 matches in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this season for the Signal Iduna park side.

Dortmund is currently at the third on the table and to maintain the spot to qualify directly in the Champions league next season, they may have to win their last match against Werder Bremen. Weigl will also miss the German Cup final in Berlin on May 27 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund boss has rued on the possibility of not having the player at the crucial junction of the season and suggested it will be difficult for them to replace the player as of now.

"He is playing every game for us and he is playing in the centre, especially in a game like today's. He is always important.

"This is a bitter loss for us which we cannot compensate one-to-one currently. We will try to find a solution for the last two matches of the season which will be very difficult," Tuchel said.

Weigl will also miss the next month's Confederation Cup in Russia and adds into the Germany's list of absentees which also includes Mario Goetze, Manuel Neuer and Benedikt Hoewedes.

His teammate Shinji Kagawa tweeted:

OneIndia News