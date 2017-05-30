Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus suffers cruciate ligament tear

Borussia, May 31: Germany and Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus has sustained a crucial ligament tear in his right knee during Saturday's (May 26) German Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt and will be out for several months.

Reus has seen his whole campaign hampered by injury and the German sustained yet another setback in the final when he was substituted at the halftime. It is his fourth big injury this season.

Dortmund won the final 2-1 which is the first title of Reus’ career after losing the final three times previously, finishing as a Bundesliga runner-up on three occasions.

The attacker was seen celebrating after the match with the team and hoisting the trophy at Olympic Stadium.

However he also confirmed the extent the injury and said: “Perhaps I have 'a bit’ of a cruciate injury, but I can take that, I’m just really happy,”

Primary reports have hinted that the 27-year-old could miss up to six months of action as a result of the injury and is set to undergo surgery on the injury. However, the German side omitted to put an exact timeframe on his recovery.

"In the coming days, there will be further tests and a decision will be made on the necessary treatment," the club said on their website.

"Borussia Dortmund will not be able to make a precise prediction about his possible downtime and we wish our 'cup winner' a speedy recovery."

Reus has only made 16 starts in Bundesliga this season and has scored 7 goals and helped his team-mate to score 4.

The German is expected to miss all of Dortmund's pre-season training and fixtures as well as the beginning of next season.

He was also left out of Euro 2016 because of injury concerns German manager Joachim Low had about him. The attacker also sadly missed both the last World Cup and Euro 2016 due to injury.

