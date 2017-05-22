Biopic on late footballer VP Sathyan to release in June

Bengaluru, May 22: Kerala's VP Sathyan, one of the best defenders in India in the 80s, died eleven years ago. He committed suicide.

But during his football career, he was so popular for his affable and gentleness that it almost became a fairy tale. Sathyan was permanently called 'the captain’ at times when he was not Indian senior team’s skipper also.

That captain is back! But this time it is in the celluloid. Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Prajesh is going to present a film on Sathyan and the name of the movie is 'the captain’. Sathyan’s character will be portrayed by renowned Malayalam actor Jayasurya.

The shooting took place in Kolkata on Sunday. Jayasurya wore Mohun Bagan jersey and played with some youngsters at the Mohun Bagan ground for around one hour.

Then he took his wife and roamed around the brigade parade ground. Sathyan also loved to roam around in Kolkata’s different places with his wife in his four-year stint with the green-an-maroon brigade.

Jayasurya said at Mohun Bagan ground on Sunday (May 21) afternoon: “I took only two minutes to say yes after being proposed by the director to play Sathyan in the film.

I did not see Sathyan playing. But I have heard of him so many times and in so many places. He has been a legend in South India like I M Vijayan. So I did not hesitate.”

This is the first movie, being filmed on a footballer in South India. Legendary footballer I M Vijayan also was elated and said: “Sathyan deserves the honour. He was a great footballer. I have never seen such a team man and guardian in Indian football. I must be present at the time of launching of this film.”

The film is expected to release in the middle of June.

