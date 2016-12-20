Bengaluru FC sign 3 Indian players for I-League 2016-17

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Defending I-League champions Bengaluru FC have roped in 3 Indian players Arindam Bhattacharya (goalkeeper), Mandar Rao Desai (midfielder) and Lalhmangaihsanga 'Sena' Ralte (defender).

Bengaluru FC confirmed the news on their official website as well as on their official Twitter handle.

There official Tweet read:

It's been a busy December and we've got more good news for you! https://t.co/wxYKdvrz3l #NewBlues pic.twitter.com/JKmVwEjhdT — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 20, 2016

The I-League champions have signed all the three players on a season long loan. Arindam joined from FC Pune City, Mandar Rao Desai from FC Goa and Sena Ralte from Mumbai City FC.

After signing the three players, club manager Albert Roca said: "We will be competing in two tournaments at the same time and it's going to take squad depth if we are to do well.

"Sena is coming off a good tournament with Mumbai City FC, Mandar is a very talented youngster who has made rapid strides and Arindam brings with him the kind of experience that will keep Amrinder and Ralte on their toes at all times.

"These are good additions to our squad and I hope they get up to speed with our systems given there's very little time before the League begins."

Arindam Bhattacharya, 26, is a known face in Indian football who had earlier played for giants like Churchill Brothers and Mohun Bagan in the I-League. He will join the likes of Amrinder Singh and Lalthuammawia Ralte making a strong squad.

Mandar Rao Desai, a talented young and vibrant midfielder who had earlier played Dempo SC in the I-League will be a great addition to the decorated BFC midfield.

Bengaluru FC take on Shillong Lajong FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on January 7, 2017 in the opening match of I-League 2016/17.

