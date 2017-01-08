Bengaluru FC send powerful message on violence against women

Bengaluru, Jan 8: I-League giants Bengaluru FC started their title defending campaign on a high note both on and off the field yesterday, January, 7.

On-field, they defeated Shillong Lajong 3-0 thanks to a brace from Udanta Singh and a screamer of strike from new recruit Sena Ralte.

But the thing they did off the field holds utmost significance. A week back, two incidents in the city of Bengaluru shook the entire nation.

First, on 31st December a group of unruly, drunk men attacked and heckled men and women on the road, creating ruckus. Thankfully the Police reacted soon and things were under control.

Then again on January 4, in another part of the city, two men attacked a woman on the street at night and molested, heckled and assaulted her.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV at a nearby house. It shook the city as well as the country yet again.

While several celebrities from various sections of the society stood up and condemned such a hideous act, Bengaluru FC were the first football club in India to take up such a noble cause.

Yesterday, just before their I-League opener against Shillong Lajong, the club released a video on Twitter where Sunil Chhetri and a couple of BFC players send out a message in support of women.

Here is the video:

Because a change in all of us begins with every one of us. #WeForWomen pic.twitter.com/HqMvTybL6H — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 7, 2017

Also in the match, the Sunil Chhetri-led side sported pink colour jersey to show their solidarity with women.

It was indeed a great gesture from a club who is known for setting examples in Indian football since their very first day.

OneIndia News