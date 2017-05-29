Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh doubtful for crucial AFC Cup tie due to hamstring injury

Bengaluru, May 29: Huge blow for Bengaluru FC as talented winger Udanta Singh has torn his hamstring and is doubtful against Maziya S&RC in the do or die AFC Cup match.

It is a must win game for the Indian side in order to qualify for the next stage of the AFC Cup. The 20-year-old Udanta has been an integral part of the Federation Cup champions.

Udanta Singh has been one of the key members of the current Bengaluru side who won the Fed Cup by beating Mohun Bagan.

The winger scored three goals in the I-League and one in the recently concluded Federation Cup with many assists all along.

The Bangalore-based football side is currently competing in AFC Cup group stage where they will be up against Maziya S&RC of Maldives in a must win the match which the Manipuri winger will surely miss.

If the two times I League Champion successfully make it to the next round they will compete in the Inter-Zonal elimination rounds of the AFC Cup as South Zone (Group E) champions. However, anything less than a win will send the 2016 AFC Cup runners-up straight out of the tournament.

The draw for knockout phases of AFC competitions will be held on June 6 at AFC headquarter in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Apart from Udanta, Bengaluru is also facing a serious crisis in the attacking department as both Captain Sunil Chhetri and Serbian striker Marjan Jugovic are doubtful for the crucial clash.

Marjan Jugovic suffered a torn meniscus in training last month whereas Chetri endured a hamstring injury during the Federation Cup.

The duo has recently come back to the field for light training however it is very much unlikely that both the attackers will start in the first team action against Maziya on 31st May at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Blues lost their last match against Mohun Bagan 3-1 in a dead rubber match where they rested most of their stars.

However, with most of the big names are now expected to return to the first team frame for them, we can now surely expect a further better performance from them.

