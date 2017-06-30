Bengaluru FC retain skipper Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh

Bengaluru, June 30: Bengaluru FC (BFC) have retained skipper Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh after the duo signed three-year deals that will keep them with the Indian Super League (ISL) side till the end of the 2019-20 season, the club announced on Friday (June 30).

With these signings, Bengaluru FC have ticked off the ISL's rule of a maximum of two retentions for players over 21 years of age.

"We are thrilled at being able to retain the present and the future of Indian football in Sunil and Udanta. The two of them have been immense for Bengaluru FC and will be vital cogs in our wheel as we take on the challenge of rebuilding the club for what will be a tough season ahead," club CEO Parth Jindal said in a statement.

Chhetri, 32, has been with Bengaluru for four seasons, finishing top scorer for them every year.

Udanta, meanwhile, joined Bengaluru in the 2014-15 season and has only grown from strength to strength.

The 21-year-old from Manipur capped off a fantastic season under Bengaluru coach Albert Roca last year where he was the regular starter and played a key role in the club's Federation Cup triumph.

"I've always been vocal about how Bengaluru FC is a club that is always close to my heart and I couldn't be happier to commit three years to the blue shirt of BFC," he said.

"I've progressed and learnt so much in the three years that I've been with Bengaluru FC and I'm looking forward to giving the club and its fans three of my best years to come. It's also reassuring to have Sunil bhai with me here and I'm confident we will be fighting for trophies like we always do," he added.

"The Bengaluru FC fans have always shown me so much of love and I'm glad at the prospect of playing in front of them yet again. With Bengaluru in the ISL, these are exciting times at the club and I'm sure we will build the best possible squad for the season," said Chhetri, who with 54 goals is also the top scorer for the national team.

