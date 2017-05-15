Bengaluru FC may play ISL, cloud over Kolkata giants' future

Bengaluru, May 15: A revolutionary change may occur in Indian football as the 20-year-old National football league/ I-League is set to lose all its glory and pride.

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) is set to make the 3-year-old Indian Super League (ISL) the premier league in the country.

Accordingly, the Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) who manages the ISL have decided to invite fresh bids for at least 3 new teams for the fourth edition.

I-League giants Bengaluru FC, as per reports, are keen to participate in the ISL and have started functioning accordingly.

ISL has a rule of not allowing more than one team from a particular city but if reports are to be believed then, FSDL may make an exception for Kolkata.

FSDL and AIFF want to make ISL the main tournament of India and thus they want Kolkata giants and two of the oldest clubs in India Mohun Bagan and East Bengal to participate in it. In ISL, Kolkata is already represented by Atletico de Kolkata

But the issue here is that neither Mohun Bagan nor East Bengal have the financial capacity to take part in the cash-rich ISL.

ISL teams currently need to maintain a wallet of Rs 40 crore. None of the Kolkata giants have so much money to spend every season if they enter the league.

With Bengaluru FC's consent, AIFF are virtually on their way to make ISL the main league. Even AFC are set to recognise it as one of the official leagues from India. ISL champions might get an opportunity to take part in AFC Cup.

While the initiative may prove to really great for the future of Indian football, the future of legacy clubs who have millions of fans worldwide looks bleak in the current scenario.

