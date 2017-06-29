Bengaluru FC appoint Naushad Moosa as assistant coach

Bengaluru, June 29: Indian Super League (ISL) football side Bengaluru FC on Thursday announced the appointment of AFC pro-licensed coach Naushad Moosa as their assistant coach for the first team as well as head coach of the newly-formed reserve side.

Moosa has formerly served as head of youth development and head coach of the Under-19 side at Pune FC and was the head coach of Air India Limited in 2012.

A former youth coach at Mumbai FC, his most recent appointment was as U-14s coach at Reliance Foundation Young Champs.

"As a coach, it is a privilege to join a club that has a winning mentality. Bengaluru FC has won a trophy in each of its four seasons and the professionalism of this team is second to none. I'm really looking forward to being a part of the setup here," Moosa said, according to a club statement.

A former footballer himself, Moosa has turned out for Air India, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal, Mahindra United and Mohammedan Sporting in a career that spanned over 12 years.

As coach of the Pune FC U-19s, Moosa claimed the U-18 I-League twice in three years and won the Pune League in 2016.

