Bayern names Hermann Gerland as assistant coach to Carlo Ancelotti

Munich, Jan 4: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich announced on Tuesday, January 3, that Hermann Gerland will succeed Paul Clement as an assistant to head coach Carlo Ancelotti with immediate effect.

All leagues special site

Gerland was named after Clement requested a move to the English Premier League club Swansea City.

The Bavarian club said in a statement on Tuesday that the appointment of Gerland was decided by the management of the club and Italian coach Ancelotti, who worked with Clement at Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Bayern Munich President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge praised Clement as "a professional, loyal and efficient" and wished him good luck in the future.

Gerland, 62, coached Bayern Munich II team between 2001 and 2009.

IANS