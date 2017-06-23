Bayern Munich warn rivals over Robert Lewandowski signing

Munich, June 23: German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have warned rival European clubs not to approach their unsettled Robert Lewandowski, with the Bundesliga champions prepared to seek FIFA sanctions if their message goes unheeded.

The prolific Polish striker has been linked with a transfer move to Chelsea or Manchester United, amid reports that initial talks over a deal had begun. However, Bayern are desperate to hold onto the Polish superstar and will not entertain any offer for their coveted striker.

Bayern issued a statement to Sky Deutschland to deny the claims, saying: “Robert is under contract at Bayern and only recently renewed his deal until 2021. Bayern Munich waste no thought on a Lewandowski move.

“There are no talks with other clubs, and there won’t be any. If other clubs negotiate with players who are under long-term contracts, they risk FIFA punishment. The agent also confirmed to us that he has not held any contract talks.”

The 28-year-old is understood to be unhappy at Bayern with his agent Maik Barthel claiming that the management and team-mates didn't support him enough towards the end of the season when he wanted to finish as top scorer and played through the pain barrier with an injured shoulder.

Agent Maik Barthel revealed the Pole felt the club did not help him enough to achieve the personal landmark, telling Kicker: “Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title. He was disappointed as I have never seen him before. He really hoped that the team would support him proactively.”

This, indeed, is a big statement from the German giants and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have to look elsewhere now to bolster their attacking ranks.

OneIndia News