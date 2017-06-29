Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman arrested over domestic violence

Munich, June 29: Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman was taken into police custody on Monday (June 26) and questioned over a possible domestic violence case between him and his ex-girlfriend, according to multiple reports in France.

All leagues special site

According to L'Équipe, the root of the conflict began when his partner hacked into the Bayern Munich player's Instagram account to promote a sponsor on a post.

Two violent fights vented between the pair on Saturday and Monday over money from a large advertising contract and later his ex-girlfriend Sephora Coman called the police on Monday morning after which Coman was taken into custody.

His ex-girlfriend was reportedly injured in the attack and will be signed off of work for eight days.

He was questioned by police for several hours in Chessy, Seine-et-Marne - roughly 25 miles from central Paris and reportedly accepted the guilt.

He was later been released by the police however, his the case will be heard after summer. The French winger has removed his Instagram account since the release of these reports.

The reports also said, Coman, is expected to plead guilty and a verdict expected in September at the earliest.

Coman just recently signed on a permanent basis with Bayern Munich from Juventus and looked ready to have a breakthrough year for the German giants however this incident could result in an extremely poor look for the French youngster.

This kind of affairs brings negativity to a players life and often lead away from their ability to focus on training.

However, if the former PSG man makes a way to settle the case before the season begins it will be good for his professional career.

The forward made 25 appearances in all competitions for Bayern last season, however, 14 of those were from the substitutes bench - scoring just two goals and providing only one assist and now needs to bring drive and determination to cement his place into the starting XI.

OneIndia News