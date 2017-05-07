Bayern Munich prepare mega bid for Alexis Sanchez

London, May 7: Alexis Sanchez is one of the most sought out players in Europe at the moment after refusing to commit his future to Arsenal and the latest European superpower to register their interest in the Chilean wizard is Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Carlo Ancelotti is having a pretty decent debut season at Allianz Arena but there are plenty of areas where he needs to reinforce in the summer to bid for European glory next campaign and it is believed that Sanchez is his prime target in order to do that.

The German club are believed to be prepared to offer €65 million (£55 million) for the 28-year-old who has continued to stall on signing a new contract at Arsenal.

Well, the sum quoted is significantly huge for a player who has just more than 12 months remaining on his contract but considering how inflated the market is right now and also given the quality of the player, the investment would be a no-brainer.

Alexis Sanchez is one of the best players in his position at the moment and still just 28, he has plenty of years left at the top level which makes him the perfect replacement for 34-year-old Franck Ribery.

With Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus all courting the Chilean superstar, we can expect mega bids for the Wideman in the summer but Bayern are now leading the chase as per reports.

Arsene Wenger is believed to be adamant about not letting Sanchez leave this summer and rather seeing him leave for nothing next season but £55m might be too good to turn down. The cash can be utilised to revamp the whole squad which is badly needed.

With Arsenal having an uphill task to finish inside top-four this season, fan-favourites Sanchez is all but likely to put an end to his Arsenal career this summer and Bayern seems like a perfect destination.

OneIndia News