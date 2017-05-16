Bayern Munich face major blow in pursuit of Schalke midfielder

Munich, May 16: There is still some time left before the transfer window officially opens but the rumour mill is already in full swing and recently a report in Germany suggested that Bayern Munich have struck a deal with Schalke for the signing of highly-rated midfielder Leon Goretzka.

However, Schalke general manager Christian Heidel has rubbished reports that Leon Goretzka is set to join the Bundesliga champions.

Last week, Sky Deutschland had claimed that the midfielder will sign for Bayern this summer and Heidel stated that the rumours are all just speculations.

Goretzka joined Schalke from Bochum in 2013 and is one of the best players of the Gelsenkirchen club at the moment.

However, with the 22-year-old’s contract running out in the summer of 2018, he is expectedly one of the most favourite names of the German media at the moment.

The Bundesliga champions are considered to be the favourites of landing Goretzka considering the fact that all German player aspire of playing for the Bavarians but Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the race for the Schalke midfield man.

However, Heidel has stated that Schalke are desperate to keep Goretzka at the club and he believes that the 22-year-old will commit his future to the Royal Blues. He also believes that Goretzka will be the face of the club for many years to come.

"I have read the reports and they are absolute nonsense," Heidel said. "People shouldn't spread this information as if it's a done deal when it's merely speculation. It isn't fair. We have had no contact with Bayern and the speculation isn't acceptable.

"We remain in talks with Leon Goretzka and his agent Jorg Neubauer," he said. "I realise it is inevitable Leon Goretzka will perhaps at some stage move to a club at a higher sporting level than Schalke.

"But for a young player like Leon Goretzka it's definitely a question of when. If I judge him correctly, he would have said something to me if he had already made his decision to join another club."

Goretzka is one of the most highly-rated players in the world at the moment thanks to his all-round midfield abilities.

Blessed with a big physique of 6’2”, the German international possesses an amazing passing ability and vision and is a hard-working player as well.

A complete midfielder like Goretzka will be an asset to any team in the world and Schalke might not be able to keep hold onto him for much longer considering their last few poor campaigns.

OneIndia News