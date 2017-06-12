Bayern Munich confirm signing of former Arsenal winger

Munich, June 12: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have completed the signing of former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen, the German champions announced on Sunday (June 11).

Gnabry became Bayern's fourth signing of the season after they permanent Kingsley Coman's deal and signed Hoffenheim stars Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Bayern and agreed on to move to the reigning champions after he triggered his release clause.

Bayern Munich confirmed the news on social media and made a statement which read: "FC Bayern Munich have agreed the transfer of Serge Gnabry with Werder Bremen. Gnabry, 21, will sign a three-year contract at FC Bayern."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also praised the youngster's move and told: "We're pleased that in Serge Gnabry another young German international is coming to FC Bayern. Serge has developed a lot at Bremen."

The German winger spent four seasons at Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, making just 18 appearances but failed to cement a place in the first team. He spent the 2015-16 season on loan at West Brom, playing only three matches for them. But Last season he reignited his career in Germany and moved to Bremen for £5 million for regular game time.

And since his move, the German Olympic Silver medalist made an instant mark at Bundesliga and scored 11 goals and further provided an assist in 27 Bundesliga appearances.

His tremendous form helped Werder Bremen finish eighth, just four points Hertha Berlin who secured the final Europa League qualifying spot.

Bayern's capture of Gnabry has reportedly made it sure that the German side have now given up on signing Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and could let go their star winger Douglas Costa.

Douglas Costa reportedly wants a pay hike and could move for around €30 million (£26.3m). The Brazilian winger is reportedly a target of a number of European giants including Manchester City, Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool.

