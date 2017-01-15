Bayern Munich clinch 2017 Telekom Cup

Berlin, Jan 15: Germany's football club Bayern Munich defeated Mainz 2-1 to clinch the Telekom Cup at Dusseldorf's Esprit Arena.

All leagues special site

The German record champions have won the mini tournament, which is usually held in the summer, for the third time as they beat Mainz 2-1 in the summit clash on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Carlo Ancelotti's men caught a perfect start into the final as Franck Ribery capitalized on a one-two with Thomas Mueller to place the ball into the bottom left to mark the opener with four minutes played.

Mainz remained unimpressed and responded only four minutes later as Andre Ramalho unleashed a hammer from the edge of the box into the top left corner to restore parity.

The Bavarians grabbed the lead again in the 11th minute after Javi Martinez headed home a corner at the near post to make it 2-1 on the scoreboards.

Mainz pressed for the equalizer but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer denied Jhon Cordoba twice to secure the victory.

Bayern should have added another goal to their lead but neither Martinez nor Joshua Kimmich were able to utilise their promising opportunities.

"It is always great to win. But, it is also important to make a good game," Bayern midfielder Franck Ribery said after the tournament.

IANS