Bastian Schweinsteiger refuses to criticise Jose Mourinho

Chicago, May 16: Chicago Fire midfielder and Germany’s World Cup winning hero Bastian Schweinsteiger has suggested that Jose Mourinho is not the one to blame for him being frozen out at Manchester United.

The 32-year-old was signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2015 when Louis van Gaal was in charge of the club but his transfer could never turn into a success at the Theater of Dreams neither under van Gaal nor under Mourinho and eventually the German had to move to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire.

But while he described the situation at United as "unfortunate", Schweinsteiger told ESPN he did not believe Mourinho was solely responsible for his poor spell with the Red Devils.

Schweinsteiger said: "I had a talk with him and he had an opinion, maybe it was not made by himself.

"(The decision not to play me) was maybe made by someone else without him so I think after I trained and I played and you could see me and how I behave as a professional and he has a different opinion, so it was a little bit unfortunate."

"I think (it would be different) if we would have met in a different situation."

Schweinsteiger, one of the global superstars and the most adored footballers in recent years was forced to train on his own for almost three months when Mourinho took charge of the Red Devils and it was a decision that heaped plenty of criticism on Mourinho.

Even though Mourinho’s treatment of a legend like Schweinsteiger was not welcomed by the neutrals, Schweinsteiger refused to blame the Portuguese for it.

"In my eyes, it was not the right decision, but in life sometimes you have this kind of situation where something is not correct and right in your way, but you have to accept it, and I accepted it. "

"I said 'okay I accept it, but still want to stay here and want to train. I want to show I am a player you can trust.'

"And that's what I was doing at Manchester. I was then training with the first team and playing with the first team. I mean it was not easy when I was training by my own for three months."

The former German skipper has enjoyed a decent start to his MLS career having scored twice in 7 games for his new side and is concentrating solely on his future and his new side.

