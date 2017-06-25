Barcelona want Real Madrid's star defender

Barcelona, June 25: FC Barcelona had a poor season compared to their standards last time as they missed out on the La Liga title to Real Madrid and one of the positions that hurt them the most last campaign was the right-back position.

Quite expectedly, Barcelona’s priority this summer is to bring a quality right-back and they are reportedly preparing a raid on rivals Real Madrid in order to bolster their options at the right-back.

According to Express, Barcelona are planning a shock bid for Real Madrid defender Danilo. Ernesto Valverde is on the lookout for a full-back and has identified Danilo as the perfect candidate after it was reported that Hector Bellerin would not force his way out of the Emirates.

Danilo did not play a lot of football for the Los Blancos in the recently concluded season and will be available for around €30m considering the fact that Real won’t let him join their arch rivals for silly money.

Back in 2015, Barcelona looked to be in pole position to land the Brazilian as they identified the bombarding right-back as a long-term successor of Dani Alves but Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hijacked the deal and signed the defender. Now, Barcelona are back in hunt for the 25-year-old

The Blaugrana’s transfer ban, which meant that they would be unable to field any new signings till 2016, also played a huge role in Danilo snubbing the La Liga giants to join their biggest rivals.

Danilo has fallen down the pecking order at his current club after the impressive performances of Dani Carvajal and is poised to leave the club.

However, considering that it is Barcelona who want the Brazilian international, Real Madrid are likely to play hardball with the Catalans.

Despite his poor showings for Real Madrid, Danilo could very well be a brilliant acquisition of Barcelona thanks to his excellent forward play and crossing abilities that are pretty similar to club legend Dani Alves.

