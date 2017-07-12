Barcelona sign loan deal for Brazil midfielder

Posted By: IANS
Rio de Janeiro, July 12: Former European football champions FC Barcelona have secured Brazil Under-20 midfielder Vitinho on a season-long loan from Palmeiras.

Barcelona will initially include the 19-year-old in their 'B' squad and will have the option of making the move permanent when the loan period expires in June next year, reports Xinhua news agency.

File Photo; Vitinho (Image Courtesy: FC Barcelona twitter)
"He can play as a right-sided midfielder or as an attacking one and is a direct, fast, creative player with a good dribble and an eye for an assist," Xinhua news agency quoted Barcelona as saying on their official website on Tuesday (July 11).

Vitinho, who is under contract with Palmeiras until 2021, has made eight first-team appearances for the Sao Paulo club, scoring one goal. He started pre-season training with Ernesto Valverde's team on Wednesday.

"I am very happy. I'll now be able to play at the club where Rivaldo and Ronaldinho played and where my idol Neymar plays," the teenager said.

IANS

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 13:30 [IST]
