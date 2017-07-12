Rio de Janeiro, July 12: Former European football champions FC Barcelona have secured Brazil Under-20 midfielder Vitinho on a season-long loan from Palmeiras.

Barcelona will initially include the 19-year-old in their 'B' squad and will have the option of making the move permanent when the loan period expires in June next year, reports Xinhua news agency.

"He can play as a right-sided midfielder or as an attacking one and is a direct, fast, creative player with a good dribble and an eye for an assist," Xinhua news agency quoted Barcelona as saying on their official website on Tuesday (July 11).

Vitinho, who is under contract with Palmeiras until 2021, has made eight first-team appearances for the Sao Paulo club, scoring one goal. He started pre-season training with Ernesto Valverde's team on Wednesday.

📝 The Brazilian attacking midfielder Vitinho, on loan from Palmeiras, is now an FC Barcelona player. https://t.co/j4yvTymdlZ #FCBMasia pic.twitter.com/ZOLMfmLQVf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 11, 2017

"I am very happy. I'll now be able to play at the club where Rivaldo and Ronaldinho played and where my idol Neymar plays," the teenager said.

IANS