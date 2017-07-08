Barcelona's Jeremy Mathieu completes Sporting Lisbon switch

Barcelona, July 8: Sporting Lisbon have agreed to a deal to sign French defender Jeremy Mathieu from Barcelona on a two-year contract and with a release clause of 60 million euro.

The 33-year-old signed the contract with the Portuguese club after Barcelona terminated the contract of the defender with immediate effect despite having a year left on his current deal.

Mathieu's Barcelona career has been blighted by injuries in the last 18 months and he made only 16 appearances in all competitions last season, last playing in the 0-3 Champions League loss to Juventus in April.

The defender went on a week's trial at the Lison based side last week after the new boss Valverde green signalled the club to let him go. Mathieu eventually impressed the club in the trail period and bragged the new contract at the Estádio José Alvalade.

A Barca statement confirmed the news: "FC Barcelona and Jermy Mathieu have agreed to terminate the player's contract, after three full seasons at the club.

"Mathieu, 33, joined FC Barcelona in the summer of 2014, with Luis Enrique taking over at the same time. In his time with the club, the Frenchman won nine titles: three Copa del Rey, two La Liga titles, a Champions League, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup and a Spanish Super Cup.

"In total, Mathieu played 91 times and scored four goals, three in the league and one in the cup. FC Barcelona wishes the player the best of luck and success in his next professional step."

OneIndia News