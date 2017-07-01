Barcelona re-sign Gerard Deulofeu despite Lionel Messi's opposition

Bengaluru, July 1: Barcelona are expected to re-sign their former winger Gerard Deulofeu from Everton after exercising a buy-back clause believed to be worth 12m euros (£10.6m).

Deulofeu, a graduate of Barcelona’s famed academy La Masia, first went on loan to Everton in the 2013-14 season and returned to the Goodison Park in a £4.3m deal in 2015.

The 23-year-old made 13 appearances for the Toffees last season before joining AC Milan on loan in January after falling out under then-new Everton boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona say they expect "terms will be agreed" with Deulofeu and Everton on a two-year contract "in the following days".

After a pretty good debut season for the Merseyside Blues, Deulofeu fell out of favour and spent the final half of last season in Italy with AC Milan where he did a good job for the Rossoneri.

He started 36 games for Everton, with a further 39 from the bench, scoring eight goals. His contract had been due to run until June 2018.

The Barcelona statement read: "FC Barcelona have activated the buy-back clause for Gerard Deulofeu."

"In the following days, the terms will be agreed with both Everton and the player. Deulofeu's contract will run until 30 June 2019."

Deulofeu's departure from Everton is hardly a surprise as he was clearly not part of manager Ronald Koeman's plans but his return to Barcelona is a major shocker as he has not improved much over the years.

He was always a talented young player but lacked the product on a regular basis which is why he has not yet reached the zenith of his career.

With the talent Barcelona possess in their attacking ranks, the Spaniard will have to struggle for opportunities in a Blaugrana jersey but he could prove to be a decent squad player.

Although, it was reported a few days ago that Barcelona star man Lionel Messi does not like the idea of the Catalan giants resigning the young winger.

OneIndia News