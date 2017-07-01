Barcelona, Rakuten sponsorship deal takes effect

Posted By: IANS
Barcelona, July 1: Rakuten and Barcelona launched a four-year sponsorship deal on Saturday (July 1), under which the Japanese company will be the new main global sponsor of the Catalan football club.

The Japanese firm's logo is to appear on the front of the first team shirt starting from July 1 for the next four years with the option of a one-year extension, reports Efe.

New Barcelona jersey (Image courtesy: FCB Twitter handle)
Under the deal, approved by the members of the Extraordinary General Assembly in December, Barcelona is to receive 55 million euros ($62.8 million) per year.

Rakuten, one of the world's leading online shopping services providers, replaces Qatar Airways, with which Barcelona wants to seal a new commercial deal to be the official airline of the Catalan club.

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 20:48 [IST]
