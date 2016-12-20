Barcelona promise to make Lionel Messi best financial offer to renew contract

Barcelona, Dec 21: Football Club Barcelona chief on Tuesday (Dec 21) guaranteed that Argentine maestro Lionel Messi will have the world's best financial offer to stay with them.

During a press conference to review the past year, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said the club will make a huge effort to renew Messi's contract as they want the Argentine star to end his playing career at Barcelona, reports Efe.

The Catalan club chief reiterated that the 29-year-old is without doubt the best ever soccer player in the history of the game.

Bartomeu confirmed that there will be negotiations with the forward to renew his contract, pointing out that he is happy at the club.

Messi's contract expires on June 30, 2018.

