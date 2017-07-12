Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta opens up on his future

Barcelona, July 12: Barcelona captain and Veteran Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta has expressed his desire to retire at the Catalan club as a one-club man when his time finally comes.

Iniesta’s current contract is due to expire next summer and some of the reports suggested that he could be tempted to move away by the likes of Juventus or offers from China and Major League Soccer as well as Qatar.

However, when was asked about his future, the La Masia academy graduate applied cold water on the talks saying he is only focusing on resting now and mostly hopes to see out his playing days at Barca.

"It's still early to speak about my future because I still have years left at the top level," Iniesta revealed during the press conference at the inauguration of the new 'Cruyff Court' in his hometown of Fuentealbilla.

"I'm not worried about my contract renewal at all because I'm just focused on resting, recharging my batteries and returning for a great season.

"At the moment, there's nothing new to what I have said before. I can only say that I am happy at Barça and it's where I want to be. I hope I can be there for a long time because that's something which excites me.

"I would like to retire at Barcelona, where I've been since I was 12."

Iniesta also opined about the Spanish club's newly appointed coach Ernesto Valverde and suggested the former Basque manager is perfect for the role.

"I'm convinced that he will fit in perfectly as Barça coach," Iniesta said.

"As players, what we must do is capture what he asks and demands of us out on the pitch. It's a new era with exciting challenges, but also with the same challenges as always, which is to keep winning as many competitions as possible."

OneIndia News