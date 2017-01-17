Barcelona, Atletico Madrid want to sign out of favour Chelsea star

Bengaluru, Jan 17: La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen on roping in out of favour Chelsea star Diego Costa in this January transfer window.

The Brazilian born Spanish international striker recently had a tiff with club manager Antonio Conte and as a result, he was left of the match day squad against Leicester City last Saturday, January 14.

Thereafter, several media houses have reported that Costa might leave Chelsea soon and Antonio Conte would hesitate to sell the unruly player.

Diego Costa is currently the top scorer in the league with 14 goals but that is not tempting Conte as Chelsea had convincingly won 3-0 against Leicester without the striker.

Now if rumours are to be believed then La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the player during this ongoing transfer window. Costa also reportedly has offers from the Chinese Super League.

While the Barcelona rumour is absolutely ridiculous considering they have a striker of Luis Suarez's stature.

It is not a practical move to go for a big money move for Costa when they already have a world class striker.

Atletico Madrid though seems to be a plausible destination for the forward. Diego Costa had joined Chelsea in 2014 from Atletico and he shares a wonderful rapport with manager Diego Simeone.

As per earlier transfer rumours, Atletico might sell their marquee player Antoine Griezmann to any of the English Premier League giants this transfer window for a huge transfer amount.

In such circumstances, Costa might be the perfect replacement for the French star at the club.

A month back, Costa had revealed that he was all set to move back to Atletico last summer but the love of the fans kept him.

He had said: "I had the possibility to go to Atletico, because of a few things, the family, the life I have there but not because of Chelsea, because, here, there's a lot of love with the supporters, with the people, so I'm here very happy."

It will be now interesting to see if Antonio Conte would resolve the issue with striker and keep him at the club of sell him for a huge transfer fee.

