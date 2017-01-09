Balwant scores winning goal, thanks Mohun Bagan fitness trainer

Kolkata, Jan 9: Balwant Singh entered the main stream of Indian football as a star. In 2008, making his debut for JCT, Balwant struck seven goals.

All leagues special site; Full schedule of I-League; Bagan beat Churchill Brothers 1-0

His goal scoring skill like any other opportunist striker had made him different from his contemporary strikers.

Even, in the last season, Balwant made him indispensable for Mohun Bagan by scoring six goals in the I-League last season.

But along with the smooth ride, this 30-year old striker had to face stiff challenges of injury. It also happened in the last season.

Following a severe knee injury, the Punjabi striker was forced to go out of the pitch for almost one year. He was so depressed that he did not come off his room in Kolkata almost throughout the day.

A few of his well-wishers in Kolkata and a couple of his footballer friends who were also residing in Kolkata, tried to bring Balwant back to normal state.

Shrugging off that severe mental crisis and injury, Balwant returned to football in style, striking a flawless header to guide Mohun Bagan to victory against Churchill Brothers in their I-League opener this season on Sunday, January 8.

Balwant, when asked about his fight against all odds, became emotional. Pointing towards Mohun Bagan’s Brazilian physical trainer Djair Miranda Garcia Balwant said: “Garcia was my strength and he is the man who alone deserves the whole credit for bringing me in this condition.”

Balwant added: “Garcia was after me for the whole season after I got injured. He was the man who was so persuasive to make me out of my home and take to fitness training at the central park in Salt Lake.

"It happened in several times when I refused to train. But Garcia told he had taken a challenge to get me into my old shape. And it happened today.”