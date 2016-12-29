Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Luis regains fitness after thigh injury

Felipe Luis is back in Atletico Madrid training after he sustained a thigh injury earlier this month.

Madrid, Dec 29: Capital football club Atletico Madrid announced that defender Felipe Luis is fit after recovering from a left thigh injury as he trained normally on Thursday, December 29.

Luis had suffered "grade II muscle injury of the semimembranosus muscle of the back of the left thigh" during a training session on December 7.

Felipe Luis (Image courtesy: Atletico Madrid Twitter handle)
But Atletico said in their website said the Brazilian will be available for chief coach Diego Simeone for their next match on January 7.

"Our player trained today normally under Diego Simeone along with the rest of his teammates," Atletico said.

IANS

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2016, 18:12 [IST]
