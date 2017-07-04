Atletico de Kolkata sign Mohun Bagan keeper Debjit Majumder

Kolkata, July 4: ISL franchise Atletico de Kolkata are all set to make Debjit Majumder the highest earning Indian goalkeeper ever as the defending ISL champions go about building their squad for the next season.

Majumder, who has been part of India’s national team in the recent past, will be earning Rs 1.3 crores per year according to the new terms of a multi-year contract if reports are to be believed.

The 29-year-old played a prominent role in Bagan’s recent domestic successes. Although he isn’t exactly a new signing, his retention means ATK have their goalkeeping department sorted for the foreseeable future.

He was among the top goalkeepers in the ISL last season alongside NorthEast United's Subrata Pal and Pune City's Edel Bete. However, Mohun Bagan fans must be gutted to see their beloved keeper plying his trade for Atletico de Kolkata and not Mohun Bagan.

With the number of foreign players in a starting eleven set to come down to five in the ISL next season, the demand for goalkeepers has skyrocketed, leading to the likes of Majumder pocketing handsome sums.

Earlier this week, Mumbai City snapped up goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in a deal that will see him earn roughly Rs 1.2 crores a season.

Debjit Majumder is all set to become the highest paid Indian GK ever. pic.twitter.com/revpq70CsD — AtléticoKolkata Fans (@ATKFans) July 2, 2017

The former East Bengal shot-stopper has been in spectacular form for close to two seasons running having helped Mohun Bagan win their first ever I-League title last year. We are yet to hear anything for the Kolkata giants regarding the departure of their star keeper.

Atletico de Kolkata also are yet to comment on the mega signature of the Bengal keeper as well.

In other news, FC Pune City are likely to retain their ISL-winning head coach Antonio Habas for the upcoming 2017/18 campaign.

The former Atletico de Kolkata manager led the Orange-Purples to a disappointing sixth place finish in his first season at the Balewadi Stadium, but his record in the popular franchise league meant he remains a wanted man inside Pune City’s corridors.

OneIndia News