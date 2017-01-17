ATK's Hume advised Mohun Bagan's Duffy on Kolkata football

Kolkata, Jan 17: Before coming to Kolkata to join Mohun Bagan this season, Scottish striker Darrel Duffy took suggestions from Atletico de Kolkata star Iain Hume.

Hume had provided a vivid description of the character of Kolkata football and their fans to the Scottish striker. [Mohun Bagan Vs Minerva Punjab FC preview]

On Monday, January 17, Duffy who had an impressive season in Goa with Salgaocar in the I-League last season, had to face a surprising incident.

Around fifty to sixty Mohun Bagan fans who once mocked Duffy for not being able to score in the Kolkata Premier league, had come forward together and apologised.

Duffy was initially surprised. But later he said: “Hume had given advance intimation about the character of the fans here in Kolkata.

"So, when these supporters mocked after I was repeatedly failing to score in the Kolkata Premier League, I did not reply.

"Hume told me that the football lovers in the city are highly emotional. Today I understand after those same supporters came to me and apologised.”

Duffy revealed that Hume was also born in Edinburgh but he later moved to Canada and became a Canadian citizen.

But Hume gave some crucial advises before Duffy came to Kolkata. He suggested him not to make too many friends outside the football fraternity.

Duffy revealed: “Hume gave warned me not to make too many friends outside the teammates. That is why after finishing training every day I stay at home. Even if I roam around, I go to church and a few specific shopping malls.”

Duffy also revealed that Hume advised him to stress on power training while doing fitness exercise due to hard nature of the grounds in Kolkata.

Duffy added: “Before coming to Kolkata, in the preseason training, I spent a lot of hours by doing power exercises to strengthen my muscles.”

OneIndia News