ISL: Atletico de Kolkata retain Debjit Majumder and Prabir Das

Kolkata, July 5: Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Atletico de Kolkata has retained goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and defender Prabir Das for a period of three years, the club said in a statement on Wednesday (July 5).

"Debjit has been a revelation for ATK as the team's first-choice goalkeeper last season. The performance and hard work he had put in proved to be a vital mechanism in our road to success. We are also elated to retain Prabir Das for the forthcoming season. Their performances last year had been game changers for us on numerous occasions," ATK's CEO Raghu Iyer said.

"We will look forward to vital contributions from them on the field this season as well," he added.

Atletico de Kolkata defeated Kerala Blasters in the final of the last season to win the ISL trophy for the second time.

The city-based side won the title in the first season in 2014, followed by semi-finals finish in the second edition.

